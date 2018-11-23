Deputy Minister Mhaule co-chairs the Bilateral Political Consultations between South Africa and Kazakhstan

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Regina Mhaule, is today, 23 November 2018, hosting the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mr Yerzhan Ashikbayev, accompanied by a delegation from the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the Sixth South Africa-Kazakhstan Bilateral Political Consultations. Bilateral relations between the two countries are cordial… […]

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Regina Mhaule, is...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...