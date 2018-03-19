Deputy President Mabuza To Address The Human Rights Day Commemoration

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, address the national Human Rights Day commemoration in remembrance of sixty nine protesters who were killed by apartheid security forces during the anti-pass law protest in Sharpeville, Vereeniging. The incident famously known as Sharpeville Massacre took place in 21 March 1960 after thousands of anti-apartheid […]

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, address the national Human Rights Day commemora...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...