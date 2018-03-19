Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Deputy President Mabuza To Address The Human Rights Day Commemoration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, address the national Human Rights Day commemoration in remembrance of sixty nine protesters who were killed by apartheid security forces during the anti-pass law protest in Sharpeville, Vereeniging. The incident famously known as Sharpeville Massacre took place in 21 March 1960 after thousands of anti-apartheid […]

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, address the national Human Rights Day commemora...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/03/2018

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ

Réformes institutionnelles : Mahamat Ali Hassan annonce la tenue du forum national inclusif Réformes institutionnelles : Mahamat Ali Hassan annonce la tenue du forum national inclusif 18/03/2018

Populaires

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

19/03/2018

Mineur étranger né en France : Les conditions de délivrance du titre d’identité républicain (TIR)

19/03/2018

De l’OR pour GROHE : une performance exceptionnelle lors du prix iF Design

19/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! 17/03/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.