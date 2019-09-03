Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, during his current visit to the country. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, as well as issues of common […]

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with HE Minist...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...