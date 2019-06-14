Alwihda Info
Despite challenges, Africa’s debt is still under control says African Development Bank


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) remains strong with growing operating revenues and allocable income generated since 2010 reaching $2.5 billion, the Bank Group’s Treasurer, Hassatou Diop N’sele, stated on Thursday. In 2018, the Bank earned $214 million in allocable income, 48% of which has been reinvested in the institution to reinforce reserves and its business […]

