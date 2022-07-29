Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Development of rural express industry gives a boost to rural vitalization


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 28 Juillet 2022

The development of the rural express industry has created new jobs and new entrepreneurial opportunities. Many couriers working in cities have returned to their hometowns in the countryside to run express delivery spots, which brings new job opportunities to local communities. The emergence of livestream commerce and short video marketing is also building a platform of entrepreneurship for Chinese villagers.


By Li Xinping, People's Daily

Express vehicles gather at Xilu village, Bulu township, Xianju county, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang province as the harvest season of waxberry arrives, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huabin/People's Daily Online)
Express vehicles gather at Xilu village, Bulu township, Xianju county, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang province as the harvest season of waxberry arrives, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huabin/People's Daily Online)
Consumption potential of rural China is being constantly released thanks to the rapid development of the express industry.

The increasingly developed rural express network is leading to smoother logistics in China's countryside, extending online shopping services to more and more rural consumers and making the rural market a new growth pole of the express industry.

As of 2021, express service outlets have been established in over 80 percent of China's villages.

According to recent statistics released by the State Post Bureau, China's express delivery companies handled 51.22 billion parcels in the first six months this year, up 3.7 percent year on year. During the same period, their business revenue increased by 2.9 percent to 498.22 billion yuan ($73.62 billion).

In particular, the share of business volume in central China saw an uplift of 1.1 percentage points, and the figure stood at 0.3 percentage points in the western region.

Rural e-commerce is thriving thanks to expanding express services in rural areas. The prosperous farm produce market and released potential in central China have become a major force driving the growth of the express industry.

The expanding express network brings convenience to rural residents and stimulates consumption potential in rural areas.

In the past, many villagers had to go to townships to send and receive parcels. According to a three-year action plan to extend express delivery to villages released in 2020, express delivery will be available in all qualifying administrative villages by 2022.

Express services have expanded the space of rural development. Relying on the express network, rural e-commerce now enjoys a more solid foundation. More and more agricultural products are entering the urban market, which on one hand meets the demand for individualized consumption, and on the other hand expands the source of income for farmers.

In 2021, 37 billion parcels were collected from and shipped to rural areas across China, facilitating rural-urban commodity exchanges totaling 1.85 trillion yuan.

The rural express network, apart from introducing more products to rural areas, is also taking agricultural products to the outside world, thus increasing the income for farmers.
With smoother rural logistics, a new batch of rural industries with local characteristics are emerging, forming a number of influential local brands. They have injected new impetus and energy into the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Besides, the development of the rural express industry has created new jobs and new entrepreneurial opportunities. Many couriers working in cities have returned to their hometowns in the countryside to run express delivery spots, which brings new job opportunities to local communities. The emergence of livestream commerce and short video marketing is also building a platform of entrepreneurship for Chinese villagers.

It is believed that as the rural express network further expands, more and more villages will be incorporated into the modern logistics network and embrace new opportunities. A China with smoother logistics is taking shape.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/07/2022

Tchad : formation obligatoire pour le permis de port d'arme aux magistrats (ministre Justice)

Tchad : formation obligatoire pour le permis de port d'arme aux magistrats (ministre Justice)

PCMT : "par rapport aux autres pays qui sont en transition, le Tchad est le plus exemplaire" PCMT : "par rapport aux autres pays qui sont en transition, le Tchad est le plus exemplaire" 29/07/2022

Populaires

Tchad : deux nominations au ministère de l'Économie

29/07/2022

Tchad : le policier Mekila Elysée n'a pas donné de nouvelles depuis plus de 100 jours

28/07/2022

Tchad : en litige avec Abel Maïna, la communauté Zakhawa envisage un "boycott du dialogue"

29/07/2022
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 23/07/2022 - Paul Ella, Président du Mouvement Panafricain AFRICAN REVIVAL

Cameroun : les raisons de la visite du président Emmanuel Macron

Cameroun : les raisons de la visite du président Emmanuel Macron

"Le terrorisme n'a pas de nationalité, ni d’ethnicité, ni de religion. FETO menace l'humanité toute entière" "Le terrorisme n'a pas de nationalité, ni d’ethnicité, ni de religion. FETO menace l'humanité toute entière" 14/07/2022 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 11/07/2022 - NJ Ayuk

Afrique : Pourquoi le Sénégal et la Mauritanie sont les premiers à combler le déficit en gaz naturel créé par la Russie

Afrique : Pourquoi le Sénégal et la Mauritanie sont les premiers à combler le déficit en gaz naturel créé par la Russie

Tchad : Il faut voler, et vite ! Ce n’est qu’une transition Tchad : Il faut voler, et vite ! Ce n’est qu’une transition 10/07/2022 - Masrambaye Blaise

REACTION - 25/07/2022 - Martin Higdé Ndouba

Tchad : les motos "CMT", une nouvelle mode à N'Djamena

Tchad : les motos "CMT", une nouvelle mode à N'Djamena

Tribune : "la ligne rouge est franchie au Tchad", Dr. Ahmat Yacoub Dabio Tribune : "la ligne rouge est franchie au Tchad", Dr. Ahmat Yacoub Dabio 28/05/2022 - Dr. Ahmat Yacoub Dabio