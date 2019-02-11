Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) launches a smart card and ticketing system for over 700 buses of the leading Ivorian transport company (SOTRA)

Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) ([www.DigitalAfriqueTelecom.com](http://www.digitalafriquetelecom.com/)) announced the successful launch of a Smart Card and Ticketing system to enable Ivorian public transport users to board over 700 buses everyday through contactless cards. This smart ticketing service allows each passenger of SOTRA, the Abidjan local bus company, to buy and top up a smart card online… Read […]

