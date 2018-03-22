Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

#DigitalForDevelopment: Alexander De Croo on a tech mssion to Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation and Digital Agenda Alexander De Croo will be heading on a two day mission for Kenya, Africa’s “Silicon Savannah” . He will be accompanied by Startups.be and Close the Gap. Nairobi is one of the most important tech hubs in Africa with a thriving start up scene. […]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation and Digital Agenda Alexander De Croo will be heading on a two day mission for Kenya, Africa’s “Silico...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/03/2018

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux 21/03/2018

Populaires

Sénégal: Ouverture de la conférence sur l'extrémisme violent

22/03/2018

Results of voting for elective posts at the Kenya Rugby Union Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21 March 2018

21/03/2018

Conférence à Dakar sur l'extrémisme violent

22/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 20/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre » « Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre » 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

REACTION - 21/03/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

Page d'histoire : discours de Tombalbaye de 1965

Page d'histoire : discours de Tombalbaye de 1965

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ? Et si le Christ était né chez nous ? 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.