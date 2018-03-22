DigitalForDevelopment: Alexander De Croo on a tech mssion to Kenya

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation and Digital Agenda Alexander De Croo will be heading on a two day mission for Kenya, Africa’s “Silicon Savannah” . He will be accompanied by Startups.be and Close the Gap. Nairobi is one of the most important tech hubs in Africa with a thriving start up scene. […]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation and Digital Agenda Alexander De Croo will be heading on a two day mission for Kenya, Africa’s “Silico...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...