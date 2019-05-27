Alwihda Info
Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On May 25, Mr. Yoshihiro Seki, Member of the House of Representatives and State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry visited the Republic of South Africa, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. 1. Mr. Seki […]

