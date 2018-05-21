Djibouti: Any port in a storm?

As countries across the Horn of Africa embark on ambitious programmes to attract foreign investment, Djibouti seems a stable option in a volatile region. But are there risks? A new report by political and security risk consultancy Allan & Associates (www.Allan-Assoc.com) offers guidance. Download the study: https://goo.gl/xydCWe When African Development Bank officials meet in Busan, […]

As countries across the Horn of Africa embark on ambitious programmes to attract foreign investmen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...