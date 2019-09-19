Documentation opens doors for Kenya’s stateless Shona community

Ending statelessness by 2024 is an ambitious goal, but NORCAP expert Sadiq Boateng is closing the gap with efforts to recognise Kenya’s stateless Shona people. In the 1960s, a group of Zimbabwean missionaries from the Shona ethnic group immigrated to Kenya. Many settled and remain in and near Nairobi where they established the Gospel of […]

Ending statelessness by 2024 is an ambitious goal, but NORCAP expert Sadiq Boateng is closing the gap with efforts to recognise Kenya’s stateless Sho...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...