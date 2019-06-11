Donors pledge $17 million to Africa Solidarity Trust Fund at African Development Bank Annual Meetings side event

African and non-regional donors on Tuesday pledged $17 million to replenish the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund, an initiative which aims to provide food security and eliminate rural poverty on the continent. The pledges were made at a high-level donor round table convened by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Equatorial Guinea President […]

African and non-regional donors on Tuesday pledged $17 million to replenish the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund, an initiative...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...