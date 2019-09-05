Dr Agnes Abuom: “Enough is enough”

This is the first in a series of interviews with Thursdays in Black ambassadors who are playing a vital role in increasing the impact of our collective call for a world without rape and violence. By standing together from many sectors and many countries, Thursdays in Black ambassadors are conveying a sense of solidarity against […]

This is the first in a series of interviews with Thursdays in Black ambassadors who are playing a vital role in increasing the impact of our collective call f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...