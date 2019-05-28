Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi attends swear-in ceremony of South African President

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State attended the swear-in ceremony of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, which took place in Pretoria on Saturday. The event was attended by a number of heads of states, vice presidents, ministers and government officials from various countries. During the ceremony, Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings […]

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State attended the swear-in ceremony of South Africa’s President Cyri...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...