Du Plessis, Davids to add speed to Blitzboks team

The HSBC World Sevens Series has become synonymous with all-out action, tries galore, big hits and watching some of the premier athletes in the game trying to outrun each other – all at breath-taking speeds. Some of the fastest players in the world out are out there, and when the HSBC New Zealand Sevens kicks […]

The HSBC World Sevens Series has become synonymous with all-out action, tries galore, big hits and watching some of the premier athletes in the game trying to outrun each ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...