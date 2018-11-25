Dubai Rugby Sevens: The Africa Sevens champions are all set to claw through Pool A rivals

On Saturday 24 November 2018, the Zimbabwe Cheetahs had their last match simulation fixture against club side, Old Georgians RFC as part of a joint preparatory session ahead of the 2018 Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and Invitational respectively. Recently crowned African champions after a surprising 17-5 win over the Kenyan Shujaas in Tunisia last […]

On Saturday 24 November 2018, the Zimbabwe Cheetahs had their last match simulation fixture against club side, Old Georgians RFC as ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...