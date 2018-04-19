ENGIE and Meridiam win two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal

ENGIE ([www.ENGIE-Africa.com](http://www.engie-africa.com/)) and investment partner Meridiam ([www.Meridiam.com](http://www.meridiam.com/)) have been selected by Senegal’s Electricity Sector Regulation Commission (CRSE) as preferred bidder in a tender launched in October 2017 for two solar photovoltaic projects totaling 60 MW. These two projects are part of the Scaling Solar initiative in Senegal,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/engie-and-meridiam-win-two-solar-photovoltaic-proje...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...