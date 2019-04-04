ENGIE inaugurates first mini-grid in Zambia and accelerates its electrification efforts in Africa

ENGIE (www.ENGIE.com) inaugurated today its first PowerCorner in the Zambian village of Chitandika in presence of Matthew Nkhuwa, the Zambian Minister of Energy, ENGIE’s leadership team as well as local stakeholders. Chitandika, located in the East of Zambia, counts 378 households (1500 inhabitants) who previously were deprived access to electricity. With the installation of this […]

ENGIE (www.ENGIE.com) inaugurated today its first PowerCorner in the Zambian village of Chitandika in pre...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...