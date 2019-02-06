ENGIE starts operations of Kathu, a 100 MW Concentrated Solar Plant and one of South Africa’s largest renewable energy projects

ENGIE ([www.Engie.com](http://www.engie.com/)) is pleased to announce that commercial operation was achieved on 30 January 2019 for the 100 MW Kathu Solar Park in South Africa. This state of the art plant is a greenfield Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project with parabolic trough technology and equipped with a molten salt storage system that allows for 4.5 […]

