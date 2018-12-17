EUBAM Libya becomes a fully-fledged civilian CSDP mission

Today, the Council adopted a decision mandating the EU integrated border management assistance mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya) to actively support the Libyan authorities in contributing to efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved in smuggling migrants, human trafficking and terrorism. The mission was previously mandated to plan for a future EU civilian mission while […]

Today, the Council adopted a decision mandating the EU integrated border management assistance mission in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...