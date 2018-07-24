Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo ends: World Health Organization calls for international efforts to stop other deadly outbreaks in the country

Today marks the end of the ninth outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulates the country and all those involved in ending the outbreak, while urging them to extend this success to combatting other diseases in DRC. WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Regional […]

