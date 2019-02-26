Ebola response in Democratic Republic of the Congo risks slowdown

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today called on donors to continue funding the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or risk backsliding. There is an urgent need for US $148 million for all partners involved in the response to continue their work. So far, under US $10 million […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...