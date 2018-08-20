Alwihda Info
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the appointment of Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive, Commercial Banking


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com) announces the appointment of Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive, Commercial Banking with immediate effect. This appointment follows an internal recruitment process. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, Josephine Anan-Ankomah will report to the Group CEO. The position of Group… Read […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the Lome-based parent company of the E...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



