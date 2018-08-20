Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the appointment of Yves Mayilamene as Group Executive, Human Resources

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com) announces the appointment of Yves Mayilamene as Group Executive, Human Resources, following the resignation of Julie Essiam early this year. The appointment of Yves Mayilamene is effective immediately. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, he will report directly to the […]

