Ecobank launches Fintech Challenge competition for African start-ups

Ecobank ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)), the leading pan-African banking group, is inviting African fintech entrepreneurs to enter its Ecobank Fintech Challenge. Now in its second year, the initiative gives African start-ups the chance to promote their fintech solutions, and potentially to partner Ecobank in rolling-out their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 markets. Ecobank is currently… Read more on https://ecobank.africa-newsroom.com/press/ecobank-launches-fintech-challenge-competit...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...