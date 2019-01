Egypt Economy to Sustain Growth at 5.2 in 2019 Thanks to Domestic Demand Recovery, UN Report

A recovery in domestic demand, particularly private consumption, is forecast to sustain Egypt’s economic growth at 5.2 per cent in 2019, according to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2019, which was launched yesterday. For 2019, the monetary policy stances are expected to be neutral to tightening in North Africa, including Egypt, […]

