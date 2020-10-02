Egypt: European Investment Bank (EIB) invests USD 22 million in the first closing of Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) Fund II

The [European Investment Bank (EIB)](https://www.eib.org/en/) has signed a commitment of USD 22 million with LCP FUND II COÖPERATIEF U.A., a generalist private equity fund targeting primarily growth capital investments in SMEs and mid-market companies in [Egypt](https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/med/egypt/index.htm). At the first closing, the fund attracted USD 140 million of commitments, including… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/egypt-european-investment-bank-eib-invests-u...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...