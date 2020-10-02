Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Egypt: European Investment Bank (EIB) invests USD 22 million in the first closing of Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) Fund II


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Octobre 2020


The [European Investment Bank (EIB)](https://www.eib.org/en/) has signed a commitment of USD 22 million with LCP FUND II COÖPERATIEF U.A., a generalist private equity fund targeting primarily growth capital investments in SMEs and mid-market companies in [Egypt](https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/med/egypt/index.htm). At the first closing, the fund attracted USD 140 million of commitments, including… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/egypt-european-investment-bank-eib-invests-u...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/10/2020

Tchad : lancement de l'opération de révision du fichier électoral à Abéché

Tchad : lancement de l'opération de révision du fichier électoral à Abéché

Tchad : la FTFA remet une subvention à la Ligue provinciale de Sila Tchad : la FTFA remet une subvention à la Ligue provinciale de Sila 01/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la Société nationale d’exploitation hôtelière

01/10/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur de la Tandjilé remplacé par décret

01/10/2020

Tchad : l'armée de l'air envoie deux femmes pilotes aux USA pour une formation

01/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 01/10/2020 - CAROLINE PLANTE

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda