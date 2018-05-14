Egypt Housing Strategy

The right to adequate housing is an essential human right recognized by various international conventions. It is one of the basic principles of protection and care given by the state to the individual, just after the right to provision of food and clothing. Housing accessibility is accordingly key to enabling integrated development and prosperous communities, […]

The right to adequate housing is an essential human right recognized by various international conventions. It is one of the ba...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...