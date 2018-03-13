Egypt: U.S. Commits EGP 2.2 Million for Survivors of Al Rawda Mosque Attack

To help the survivors of the November 24 terrorist attack on the mosque in Al Rawda village, the United States made a donation of EGP 2.2 million to the Egyptian Red Crescent for psychosocial counseling and vocational training to aid families and help provide sources of livelihood to those who lost loved ones. This offer […]

To help the survivors of the November 24 terrorist attack on the mosque in Al Rawda village, the United States made a donation of EGP 2.2 million to the Egyptian Red...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...