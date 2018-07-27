Egypt: UN human rights experts urge release of poet/songwriter

UN human rights experts* have urged Egyptian authorities to release poet Galal El Behairy, who has been detained since February for writing a song critical of government policies. Mr. El Bahairy wrote the lyrics to the song ‘Balaha’, performed by Ramy Essam, and released on 26 February 2018. The music video was posted on social […]

UN human rights experts* have urged Egyptian authorities to release poet Galal El Behairy, who has been detained since February for writing a song critical of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...