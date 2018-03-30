Embassy Statement on Attack Against Mozambican Journalist Ericino de Salema: The Embassy of the United States of America strongly condemns the March 27 attack on Mozambican journalist and political commentator Ericino de Salema and wishes him a speedy recovery. While we do not yet know the perpetrators or their motivation for carrying out this heinous […]

