Embassy Statement on Attack Against Mozambican Journalist Ericino de Salema


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mars 2018 modifié le 31 Mars 2018 - 02:13


Embassy Statement on Attack Against Mozambican Journalist Ericino de Salema: The Embassy of the United States of America strongly condemns the March 27 attack on Mozambican journalist and political commentator Ericino de Salema and wishes him a speedy recovery. While we do not yet know the perpetrators or their motivation for carrying out this heinous […]

Embassy Statement on Attack Against Mozambican Journalist Ericino de Salema: The Embassy of the United States of America strongly cond...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



