Empowering Africa to Make Energy Work

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Gwede Mantashe, launched the Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report at the Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) conference; Under the second day’s theme of “Energy in Powering Growth”, panel discussions and talk sessions unpacked the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s power sector; Program highlights included… […]

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Gwede Mantashe, launched th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...