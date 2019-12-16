Equatorial Guinea Expects Major Oil & Gas Investments in 2020

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has concluded its work program and budget meeting evaluations after technical negotiations with oil and gas companies; The country estimates $1.2 billion in investments and a contingent forecast of $273 million into its hydrocarbon sector in 2020; The country is actively pursuing international investors in an effort to increase […]

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has concluded its work program and budget meeting evaluations after technical ne...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...