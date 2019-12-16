Equatorial Guinea Grants ExxonMobil Extension on Offshore Blocks

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea has granted ExxonMobil a six-month extension for offshore blocks EG06 and EG-11. Located next to legacy oil-producing Block B and EG-11, the licenses are considered highly prospective acreage. ExxonMobil discovered oil at the Block EG-06 Avestruz-1 well in October 2017 and has been assessing its commerciality […]

