Equatorial Guinea to build West Africa’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage and regas plant


20 Août 2019


Located at the Port of Akonikien, the landmark regasification plant will enable the storage, transportation and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the country’s mainland; 12 bullet tanks will carry 14,000 cubic meters of storage capacity, supported by a truck loading station and 12-kilometers of ten-inch gas and diesel pipelines; The project will be […]

