Eritrea: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes 2019 Article IV Mission

The peace agreement with Ethiopia and lifting of international sanctions provide a welcome opportunity for Eritrea to build an impetus for economic development; Eritrea is in a difficult economic situation following an extended period of international isolation and emergency measures to manage the economy; the IMF stands ready to support economic reforms through policy advice, […]

The peace agreement with Ethiopia and lifting of international sanctions provide a welcome opportunity for E...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...