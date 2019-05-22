Alwihda Info
Eritrea: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes 2019 Article IV Mission


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The peace agreement with Ethiopia and lifting of international sanctions provide a welcome opportunity for Eritrea to build an impetus for economic development; Eritrea is in a difficult economic situation following an extended period of international isolation and emergency measures to manage the economy; the IMF stands ready to support economic reforms through policy advice, […]

