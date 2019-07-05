Alwihda Info
Eseye, MTN and SolarNow to present the easiest way to deploy cellular IoT at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2019


The Amazon Web Services (AWS) [Cape Town summit](https://aws.amazon.com/events/summits/cape-town/) (https://amzn.to/2xsRa58) will showcase the rewards that innovation and investment in IoT, hyperscale cloud and associated industry products are delivering. The Summit will take place on 11 July at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, and will feature global IoT cellular connectivity specialists… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/eseye-mtn-and-solarnow-to-present-the-easie...

