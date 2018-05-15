Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy to Hold Panel Discussion on Gender-based Violence (GBV)

The U.S. Embassy will hold a panel discussion entitled “Reporting on Gender-Based Violence” to foster co-operation and co-ordination among Ethiopian and international stakeholders involved in combatting GBV. Attendees will include a diverse group of medical professionals, law enforcement officials, including police officers and prosecutors, journalists, civil society leaders, and others. The United… Read more on […]

The U.S. Embassy will hold a panel discussion entitled “Reporting on Gen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...