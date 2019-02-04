Ethiopia vows to enhance women’s participation in peacekeeping

President Sahle-Work Zewde has emphasized that Ethiopia will continue its commitment to enhance the participation of women in the military, police and civilian services of the United Nations Peacekeeping. The President, who was speaking at the opening of the 3rd United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial preparatory meeting held at UNECA conference hall in Addis Ababa on […]

President Sahle-Work Zewde has emphasized that Ethiopia will continue its commitment to enhance the participation of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...