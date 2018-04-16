European Union–Africa partnership on innovation joins the Africa Innovation Summit

The AIS ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) is pleased to announce its partnership with the European Union in the framework of the EU-AFRICA initiative. During the second edition of the Africa Innovation Summit, in Kigali 6-8 June 2018, the European Union and AIS agree to organize two main activities that will provide an opportunity for networking and building… Read […]

The AIS ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...