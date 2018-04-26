‘European Union-International Organization for Migration Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Horn of Africa’ Kick-off Meeting in Somaliland

The European Union (EU) funded “Reintegration Facility” project was kicked off on Tuesday (24/04) in an event hosted by the Somaliland Government, EU and IOM, the UN Migration Agency. The project activities will help migrants from Somaliland, who have become stranded in African countries to return home voluntarily and reintegrate into their communities. It will […]

