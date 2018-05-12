European Union-Mauritius High-Level Panel on Cultural Heritage

The High-Level Panel “Promoting Innovative Investment and Business Models to Increase the Effectiveness of Cultural Heritage as a Factor of Social and Economic Development” between the Republic of Mauritius and the European Union was held on 10 May 2018 in the Plaza, Rose Hill. The event was organised in the context of the European Year […]

The High-Level Panel “Promoting Innovative Investment and Business Models to Increase the Effectiveness of Cultural Heritage as a Factor of Social an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...