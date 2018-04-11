European Union brings relief to Ethiopians Displaced into Kenya after unrest

In response to displacement of thousands of Ethiopians, who fled into Kenya after a military operation last month, the European Commission has provided EUR 100,000 in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected people. This EU-funding will support the Kenya Red Cross in delivering much needed relief assistance in basic health services, provision of shelter […]

