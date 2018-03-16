European Union donates eight million euros to United Nations Children’s Fund South Sudan

Thousands of children have been provided with life-saving humanitarian aid as a result of a European Union donation to UNICEF South Sudan worth more than eight million euros (approx. USD 10 million). The funding has been used to provide services such as psychosocial support, life-saving vaccines and nutritional supplements. In the area of nutrition alone, […]

