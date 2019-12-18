European Union helps World Food Programme (WFP) tackle malnutrition among Sahrawi refugees in Algeria

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of €1.3 million from the European Union (EU) to treat and prevent malnutrition among Sahrawi refugee children and women in five camps located around Tindouf in Algeria. The EU’s support to WFP’s nutrition activities comes at a key moment. The latest joint WFP-UNHCR nutrition […]

