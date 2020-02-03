Alwihda Info
European Union powers Humanitarian Activities in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


European Union funding of €6.2 million (US$7.5 million) helped the World Food Programme (WFP) provide common logistics services — critical to reach millions of people in need — for more than 300 humanitarian organizations in South Sudan. Contributions in 2019 enabled the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), to provide flights for the humanitarian community […]

