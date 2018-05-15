European Union training mission in Mali: Council extends mission for two years with broadened mandate to include support for G5 Sahel Joint Force

The Council extended the mandate of the EU training mission in Mali (EUTM Mali) for two years, until 18 May 2020. The Council also amended the mandate of the mission to include in its objectives the provision of advice and training support to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, as part of the EU’s ongoing efforts […]

