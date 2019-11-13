Exclusive Pearl Lounge Opened at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets, launched its new, exclusive Pearl Lounge at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 144 square meter departure lounge is the first of its kind in Afghanistan, catering to local and international travelers looking to unwind before a […]

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), the fastest ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...