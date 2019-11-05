Expert Workshop Calls for Better Data to Prevent Deaths During Migration in Africa

Africa is thought to be the source of the most migrant deaths worldwide, yet data collection on the reasons, frequency and details of migrant mortality remains elusive. That was just one take-away from a two-day International Organization for Migration (IOM) conference in Senegal that concludes today. The Monday session convened to an open discussion of […]

Africa is thought to be the source of the most migrant deaths worldwide, yet data collection on the reasons, frequency and details o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...