Experts expect Fall Armyworm may spread throughout South Africa

According to a recent media release, experts expect the fall armyworm (FAW) to spread across South Africa, with the possible exception of the Western Cape province. The report indicates that FAW infestations have been detected throughout Limpopo Province’s five districts, parts of Mpumalanga as well as the Eastern Cape. The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and […]

According to a recent media release, experts expect the fall armyworm (FAW) to spread across South Africa, with the possib...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...