Eye care for Ebola survivors


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Knowledge gained following the 2014–16 West Africa Ebola outbreak identified a number of challenges survivors face, including reduced or blurred vision stemming from inflammation of their eyes. About 20% of survivors from that outbreak had some form of eye problem. By identifying and treating these problems early, serious consequences, including blindness, can be averted. With […]

Le Tchad se penche sur la réinsertion des ex-combattants terroristes

